Parking enforcement worker attacked with tire iron, pipe in Halifax

Two people are facing assault charges after a parking enforcement worker was attacked in a downtown Halifax parkade with a pipe and a tire iron, police say.

The worker was called to the parkade to remove a boot from a vehicle parked on private property and issue a ticket.

When he arrived, he was attacked by a woman with a tire iron, and a man with a pipe, police said. The pair also allegedly used their hands.

It happened Monday around 5:20 p.m. on South Park Street near University Avenue, Halifax Regional Police said in a press release.

The parking enforcement worker was able to block most of the attacks and did not have any visible injuries, police said.

A 27-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court to face charges of assault with a weapon, obstruction and property damage. A 31-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon.

