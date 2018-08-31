Parents frustrated by lack of communication in Oxford school closure

Some Nova Scotia parents are growing frustrated by the lack of communication they are getting from school officials over the progress of repairs to the Oxford Regional Education Centre.

Issues with its mortar have closed the eight-year-old, $18-million school, meaning students will be bused off to Pugwash for classes beginning next week.

Officials with the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education — which represents 67 schools in central and northern Nova Scotia — told parents Thursday they do not know how long the school will be closed.

Pieces of mortar were sent for testing this week but it's not known when the results will be back.

Lots of questions, few answers

Parents said they received no new information from school officials at the meeting.

"It was disappointing, there was no transparency," said Heather Jacklin. "Parents had valid concerns and many questions, and there was no distinct answers given."

Jacklin said the school closure and the relocation of students have been poorly handled.

Parent Heather Jacklin says a meeting between school officials and parents on Thursday night didn't offer any new details. (CBC)

Gary Adams, executive director of the education centre, said officials need to understand the scope of the mortar problem before starting repairs.

"While I appreciate the frustrations with the delay, trust that the experts are doing what needs to be done so when we get answers, they are full and accurate answers."

Split-shift schedule

Elementary school students from Oxford will now start their school day in Pugwash at 8 a.m.

High school students from Oxford will be splitting classes with Pugwash high school students, attending school from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Oxford students will start at 12:45 p.m. and go to 5:15 p.m.

Amanda Mattinson, a single parent with two kids in school, said she doesn't believe the centre for education is working quickly enough to repair the school.

Parent Amanda Mattinson says her children won't be able to spend time together as a family on weekdays because of the new split shifts. (CBC)

She said the split shifts will affect her time with her children.

"By the time my oldest gets home after leaving Pugwash school at 5:15, he will be getting home just as my youngest is getting ready to go to bed. There will be no family time, no family meals."

No time for consultation

Parents of children with special needs also said the move to another school will impact their kids.

"When you have children that take medication daily and for them to be able to function during the school hours, routine is crucial for members who have issues," said Alex Fall, whose daughter takes medication for ADHD and anxiety.

The education centre said it was not possible to consult with parents or the community before making the decision to send students to Pugwash because the issue was discovered too close to the start of the school year.

