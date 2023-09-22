Nova Scotia paramedics reject contract offer

Paramedics in Nova Scotia have voted down a contract offer they received last week from the provincial government.

Several paramedics, who weren't authorized to publicly discuss the terms of the offer, said it was for a three-year contract with an increase of about 20 per cent over the life of the deal. They expressed concern, however, that the contract did not do enough to address long-standing concerns paramedics have voiced about work-life balance.

Charbel Daniel, the executive director of provincial operations for Emergency Health Services, said in a statement that recruitment and retention of frontline staff was the focus of contract talks with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727, and that the agreement offered "a substantial wage and benefits package."

The current contract expires at the end of the month and talks about a new deal started in June.

"We will not be providing any further comment until we have engaged in further discussions with our union partners," Daniel said in the statement.

"We appreciate the difficult work our frontline staff do each and every day, and the invaluable contributions they offer to the health-care system."

'This is a fair financial package'

A recent auditor general's report said 25 per cent of daily ambulance shifts go unstaffed because there are not enough people available to work. The report also found that paramedics are often working well beyond their scheduled hours and it's difficult for them to get approved vacation time.

Speaking to reporters in Halifax on Tuesday, Premier Tim Houston said the government put forward "a very attractive financial offer," but union members would make their decisions.

"It's not that uncommon that [a contract offer] comes back for another round and that's the process and we respect that process," he said.

Houston said the government is "tough but fair" in the way it negotiates and he pointed to recent deals reached with the province's nurses and doctors as evidence.

"This is a fair financial package. There's always issues — internal issues within the organizations that guide the members — but we'll just kind of move forward."

IUOE Local 727 represents paramedics, clinical transport operators and members of the Life Flight team.

Officials with the union did not respond to multiple calls and emails seeking comment.

