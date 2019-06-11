Assault on Halifax paramedic shows need for more police intervention: union

The union representing paramedics in Nova Scotia says it will take a harder line on violence in the workplace after a man was accused of assaulting one of its members.

Halifax police say they responded to an incident Friday just before 8:30 p.m. at the QEII Hospital's emergency department.

The patient who had been brought in by EHS was "physically aggressive and throwing objects," eventually striking a paramedic, police say.

"It's not a reality that you want in your home, so I wouldn't expect that I would want it in our workplace," said Kevin MacMullin, business manager for the union representing paramedics, LifeFlight nurses and transport workers in Nova Scotia.

"We have to be safe. My members want to go home to their family members at the end of their shift."

Kevin MacMullin is the business manager for the union local representing paramedics in Nova Scotia. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

MacMullin said the member was lucky not to be injured and is back on the job.

Police and the union did not offer any more details about the incident.

The 33-year-old Halifax patient is now facing charges of assault and assault with a weapon, and will appear in court at a later date.

The union has seen more assaults than usual this year, MacMullin said — estimating "a few" but fewer than 12 — yet MacMullin said most go unreported.

He said their members are empathetic toward their patients and, in the past, they haven't wanted to involve police and create more issues for people.

But MacMullin said union members will be notified that all assaults should be reported to the union and EHS so the scope of the matter can be determined.

Police should be involved more: union

MacMullin said the union is calling on EHS to start a public campaign warning that "this is not a situation that we will tolerate any longer" and police will be called when needed.

"We don't want to do that, but we want the public to be aware of what the repercussions are," MacMullin said.

In an email Saturday, Charbel Daniel, executive director of ground operations with EHS, said there is "zero tolerance" for acts of violence toward any employee.

Daniel said EHS couldn't comment on this specific case as it's before the courts, but each known violent incident is investigated and support is provided to employees.

"Situations like this remind us of the dangers faced by first responders, and acts of violence toward them should be met with the full force of the law," Daniel said.

The health-care system remains in crisis due to understaffing everywhere and it is crucial that workers don't get hurt on the job, MacMullin said.

He said there are times when 25 per cent of units, including ambulances, have no staff over a 12-hour period because there are too few workers available.

MacMullin said the reality is Nova Scotians are also under pressure after years of living in a pandemic with a health-care system "on the decline."

