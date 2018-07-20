Paramedic charged with criminal negligence after allegedly stealing drugs

A 52-year-old Emergency Health Services paramedic is facing a series of charges after allegedly stealing hydromorphone from three hospitals in the Halifax region.

The paramedic is facing charges of breach of trust, criminal negligence, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

On May 9, EHS officials reached out to the Halifax Regional Police after they discovered a discrepancy in their inventory of hydromorphone, an opioid commonly used as a painkiller.

An investigation by EHS revealed that the drug had been removed from vials where it was stored at three local hospitals. The vials were kept inside EHS drug lockers, according to a news release from Halifax police.

The investigation revealed that a paramedic must have removed the drugs.

There is no evidence that any patients were impacted, EHS said in an email.

EHS said the vials that may have been accessed have been removed from circulation. The paramedic accused in the case has been placed on leave.

Paramedic to appear in court next month

Police would not say why the paramedic wanted the hydromorphone, but said they don't believe that the drugs were used to hurt anyone.

Some people abuse hydromorphone to get high and it is one of the drugs most often stolen from pharmacies in Nova Scotia.

The paramedic is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court in August.