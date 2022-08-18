Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation in shock over death of Chief Tma Francis

Chief Tma Francis is being remembered as someone rooted in his culture and language and who was passionate about improving the lives of young people in his community.

According to his obituary, Francis died suddenly at his home in Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation on August 15. He was 40 years old.

He served three years on council and then was appointed to the role of interim chief in August 2020. He was elected chief in November 2021, according to a news release from the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs.

"He always greeted people with a big smile," said Darryl McDonald, the director of administration for the Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation.

"He'd take his shirt off his back and give it to a person."

McDonald says Paqtnkek is sombre and people are still in shock.

He liked to gather elders and young people together. Something McDonald said Francis was hoping would culminate in a youth centre for the community and be a safe place for youth to gather.

McDonald said they are still carrying on Francis' vision for a youth centre.

Be respectful, be kind, love

"[He] always said be respectful, be kind to one another, love one another. That was his characteristics and personality as a leader," said McDonald.

"This role allowed him to grow as a person and as a leader. He appreciated the community, the advice and ideas that you all have shared but mostly the trust that you all had for him," his obituary reads.

"Tma believed that by working together and learning from each other would allow us all to move forward as a nation," it continues.

"He was the most caring, and humble person and understood what it meant to make mistakes."

A community feast and salite will be held on Aug. 22 after the funeral mass.