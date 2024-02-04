Content
Nova Scotia

RCMP investigates suspicious death in Antigonish County

Police are investigating a suspicious death at Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation in Antigonish County, N.S. 

A 27-year-old Paqtnkek man was arrested at the scene and is in custody

RCMP badge
Police say the death of an Antigonish County man on Sunday is suspicious. (RCMP)

According to a news release, RCMP officers responded to a report of a sudden death on Petow Loop Extension around 3 a.m. Sunday

The death of the 40-year-old man who lived in the area is being treated as suspicious, the release says.

The release says another Paqtnkek man, 27, who was known to the victim was arrested at the scene Sunday morning and is in custody

Investigators do not believe it was a random act and say there is no risk to the public, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident  to call 902-896-5060 or contact Crime Stoppers.

