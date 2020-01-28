Pandemic triggers calls for help from those with eating disorders

Eating Disorders Nova Scotia says the pandemic has created a "perfect storm" for those who are experiencing distress around food.

The community-based organization says it has seen demand for its support systems double since physical distancing rules were enforced in the province.

"The numbers for March are just through the roof," said Shaleen Jones, the executive director, who said the event has been a trigger for many.

"They have intense uncertainty, anxiety around the future, concern for our loved ones and our health."

Eating Disorders NS offers online support groups and peer mentoring.

Jones said the group had about 15 people in its online peer chats last year. Now, it's capping participation at 40 per group.

Meetings that were once monthly are now being held weekly.

Jones said a number of things are contributing to the demand.

Those in recovery follow routines and schedules. Their coping mechanisms include spending time with family and friends, and going to the gym, which are now not possible for many.

For many people with eating disorders, going to the grocery store was a source of anxiety even before the pandemic hit. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Jennifer Grant Moore, a clinical dietitian who works at the Abbie Lane Eating Disorder Clinic, agrees that the lack of routine is a significant concern for those in recovery.

She said the pandemic has created stress upon stress for her patients.

Typically, she'd see them in person four days a week.

"Some of these patients are there for breakfast, lunch, supper and therapy groups in between. So some patients are at treatment for eight-hour days," she said.

Grant Moore is now connecting with her patients through video chat as much as possible. She's set up snack times and coffee dates to make sure they feel connected.

"It's the best we can do and the safest we can do given the situation," she said. "A lot of patients are still in that stage of being unsure, it's unpredictable."

Some people still fragile

She's most concerned about those who just began their treatment and are still fragile.

For many of them, she said, the grocery store was a source of anxiety. Now that there are rules and fears around COVID-19, it's even harder.

Grant Moore is encouraging those patients to try online grocery shopping, or asking a support person to shop on their behalf.

"What I've done with a lot of patients is finding out what food they have available in their house right now, and then a discussion about some basic meals using the ingredients that they have at home to get them through."

Grant Moore said she's worried about the financial strain on her patients above all. She said several of them had financial issues before the pandemic left many out of work.

"At clinic, we were able to help them out with some meals where now that's not possible, so some people are struggling with trying to maintain normal eating on a very limited budget."

Realistic goals amid the chaos

Grant Moore said it's important to set realistic goals right now, and not expect to make a full recovery in the midst of the chaos.

She said if someone is struggling, they should reach out to family, friends or experts. She recommends they avoid social media as much as possible, which may be contributing to their anxiety.

It's a sentiment mirrored by Collette Deschenes, who sits on the board of Eating Disorders NS. She recovered from anorexia four years ago, and wants people to know it's OK to be struggling right now.

"We're in unprecedented times, the world is struggling," she said.

'Practise self-compassion'

Deschenes said it feels like there's extra pressure to be productive at home while people are self-isolating. She said it's OK to focus on yourself instead.

"Practise self-compassion during this time because really there's no right way or set way to get through a global pandemic, especially if you're struggling with recovery."

Meanwhile, Jones says Eating Disorders NS is in the process of training 16 more mentors who will be able to help in the next month.

"We are all in this together."

MORE TOP STORIES