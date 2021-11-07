Public will be back at many Remembrance Day ceremonies, but pandemic rules still apply

Many Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place in Nova Scotia on Thursday will welcome back the public after scaled-down versions last year.

But there will be different rules because of the ongoing pandemic depending on the location.

In Halifax, anyone who wants to stand on the Grand Parade grounds at city hall will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Glen LeDuc, the co-ordinator for the Royal Canadian Legion's Grand Parade ceremony, said there are options for anyone who is unvaccinated.

'This is protecting everyone'

"They're still welcome to watch from Argyle Street and it's going to be streamed live on the CBC," said LeDuc. "This is protecting everyone, including the veterans."

In Truro, the service has been moved from the town's outdoor cenotaph — where 3,000 people usually attend close together — to the Colchester legion's indoor auditorium on Brunswick Street, where a maximum of 180 people can be accommodated.

"Back in September, when this decision was made, COVID was making a comeback in our area," said Grant O'Laney, the legion's past president and poppy chairman. "So anybody who comes in the building will have to show proof of double vaccination and wear a mask."

In Sydney, legion branch No. 138 has once again moved its service from Centre 200 to Ashby Corner, an outside venue, so legion volunteers will not have to check everyone who attends.

"We had plans to go back [to Centre 200] but with the requirement for proof of vaccination and IDs, it would be a rough thing to do," said David Piercy, the legion's sergeant-at-arms.

New Glasgow ceremony only for those invited

In New Glasgow, the Remembrance Day event is by invitation only. The outdoor services in Windsor and Lunenburg are open to everyone, although the usual lunch at the Windsor legion has been cancelled.

Several legions have decided only dignitaries or legion members will place wreaths.

"The public can lay wreaths afterwards," said Sam Collicutt, the president of the Bridgewater legion. "And we're not accepting poppies at the end."

A number of ceremonies will be live streamed on municipal and legion websites or facebook pages including Truro, Thorburn in Pictou County and Halifax.

