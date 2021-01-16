Sweet rice pancake products sold across Canada recalled due to undeclared egg

A brand of sweet rice pancake products are being recalled across Canada due to undeclared egg.

The Canadian Food Agency said the recall was prompted when a consumer reported a reaction after consuming Wang Korea brand pancakes.

Two flavours of the pancakes, Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake and Sweet Rice Pancake, were recalled from stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec.

The barcodes for the recalled products are as follows:

Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake (480 g) - 0 87703 15649 4

Green Tea Flavor Sweet Rice Pancake (180 g) - 0 87703 15408 7

Sweet Rice Pancake (480 g) - 0 87703 15647 0

Sweet Rice Pancake (180 g) - 0 87703 15323 3

The inspection agency is warning people with an allergy to egg to discard the pancakes or return them to the store where they were purchased.

"If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction," the recall said.

The CFIA says it's ensuring the recalled products are being removed from the marketplace and a food safety investigation will be conducted.

MORE TOP STORIES