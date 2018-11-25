Yarmouth mayor withdraws bid to be federal Liberal candidate

Pam Mood, the mayor of Yarmouth, is backing away from federal politics. She has withdrawn her name from consideration in the upcoming race to be the Liberal candidate in the district of West Nova in this fall's federal election.

In an emailed statement late Wednesday night, Mood said that her decision, "is the result of deep reflection over the last few months, on matters both personal and professional."

When contacted for an interview, CBC News was told Mood was out of town and in meetings all day Thursday.

Belle Hatfield, a nomination committee co-chair whose contact information was included on Mood's statement, said the mayor's decision to withdraw has nothing to do with the SNC-Lavalin scandal which continues to rock the Liberals in Ottawa. Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expelled Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from the Liberal caucus, saying that trust with the two former cabinet ministers has been broken.

This political drama has been unfolding since Feb. 7, when the Globe and Mail reported that Wilson-Raybould had faced inappropriate political pressure on the SNC-Lavalin criminal prosecution decision.

Staying on in municipal politics

For her part, Mood said she questioned how to best serve her constituents in western Nova Scotia. She said in a statement that throughout the last six years she has developed strong ties with all three levels of government: municipal, provincial and federal.

She said that her voice contributes to making decisions that best improves the lives of people in western Nova Scotia and beyond.

"I have come to the realization that now is not the time to walk away from these positions and relationships — now is the time to build on them. So I am exactly where I am supposed to be," Mood said.

Mood said after all the support she received, it was a difficult decision to withdraw.

But said the focus of her energy is still on building a stronger region.

"And that work needs to happen at the municipal level — right where the people, the action, and my heart are," said Mood.

MORE TOP STORIES: