N.S. artist reminds Peggys Cove tourists of black rock dangers

As tourists posed for photos in front of the iconic Peggys Cove lighthouse Sunday afternoon, Charlene Smith was busy setting up painted rocks that have a purpose.

The Shad Bay, N.S., artist painted four colourful stones that warn people to stay off the dark rocks.

Some of the stones show people getting carried off into the sea, something that seems to happen every year — sometimes fatally — at Nova Scotia's top tourist destination.

"There are little stick people falling in the water. There's even one rock saying people have fallen in, got injured, some have even died because of this — don't risk it is more or less it," Smith said.

These four rocks have been hidden around Peggys Cove. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Although there are signs around Peggys Cove warning people to stay off the black rocks, people still risk it. Even on Sunday, there were people wandering very close to the water.

Smith used to work at The Sou'Wester, a restaurant that overlooks the lighthouse. She said the summer she worked there, there were two instances where people got swept into the ocean.

"There's been a couple of elderly ladies who have fallen in.... It's pretty scary. Everybody just drops what they're doing and makes sure everybody is OK. It gives you goosebumps," she said.

On Sunday, a few visitors to Peggys Cove could be seen venturing out onto the dark rocks. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

The rocks were placed in areas just past the lighthouse. Within minutes, people could be seen taking photos of them.

"I'm hoping that a lot of kids find them so that when they go up to them they bring it to their parents and the parents can explain the description on the rock and hopefully it will deter the kids from going down to the water," said Smith.

Smith said she only recently began painting rocks. She got the idea to take them to Peggys Cove from a Facebook community she's part of called Maritime Rocks — a group about painting, hiding and looking for colourful rocks.

Peggys Cove is one of Nova Scotia's top tourist destinations. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Members of the group post photos of the rocks they've painted and of rocks they've found.

Smith specifically credited group member Kelly Brindle as the person who came up with the idea of painting rocks to encourage tourists to stay away from the black rocks.

"She doesn't paint herself, but she suggested this to spread a little bit more awareness, so I decided to try it," Smith said.

One rock describes what could happen if the message to stay off the black rocks is ignored. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

People on the Facebook group have praised Smith for her artwork.

The Sou'Wester restaurant shared it on their Facebook page, calling it "a unique idea."

"I think that it's really important," said Nicole Campbell, a supervisor at the restaurant.

"We've started handing out brochures to people as they come into our parking lot encouraging them to stay off the black rocks. It endangers everyone else if they happen to fall."

Campbell said she hopes Smith's rocks will go viral.

"I think that it's very friendly and it will give people a good reminder while they're out there," Campbell said.

Smith said she's not too worried about people stealing the rocks.

She said they can if they want, but she does have a message on the back asking people leave them at Peggys Cove so other people can see them.

