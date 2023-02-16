One Nova Scotia athlete will compete in two events at the Canada Winter Games

One of the Nova Scotia athletes who will leave on Friday to compete in the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. will represent the province in not one, but two distinct events.

Paige Neklia, 15, of Prospect Bay, is a cross-country skier who will also compete in the biathlon — a combination of cross-country skiing and shooting.

"I started competing in biathlon when some of the other athletes were coming back from the Canada Games back in 2019," said Paige Neklia, who was 11 at the time. "I heard all of their stories and I think it's going to be awesome for me to actually live those stories now."

Neklia says she's ready to see how she'll stack up against older, more experienced cross-country skiers.

She's the only Nova Scotia athlete who is competing in two events. Because she will be at the games for both weeks of competition, she'll also be the only Nova Scotia athlete who will be there for both the opening and closing ceremonies.

"I'm excited that I'll be there for two weeks because I'll get to meet so many new people," said Neklia.

Neklia has mostly trained and competed in New Brunswick this winter, due to a mild winter and lack of snow in Nova Scotia. (Peter Gadd)

But Neklia knows the trip will be tough because she will be up against some very stiff competition.

"This will definitely be her biggest competition to date for sure in both biathlon and cross-country skiing," said Eric McIntyre, a cross-country ski coach in Halifax who has worked with Neklia for nearly three years.

"For the amount of time that we are on snow, compared to athletes in Quebec and out west, we definitely punch above our weight."

A grade 10 student at Halifax West High School, Neklia will miss more than two weeks of school while she's competing in PEI.

"My teachers are all excited for me to be going and getting the experience," said Neklia, following a workout at a cross-country ski loop set up at the driving range of The Links at Brunello golf club in Timberlea. "This week, one of my teachers was telling my whole class and they all seemed super excited for me."

Neklia trains on the cross-country trail on the driving range at The Links at Brunello golf club in Timberlea. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

For Nova Scotia's ski teams, weather has been an issue in their training. Mild temperatures for most of the winter has meant no snow in the Halifax area.

"Every single weekend since Christmas we've been in New Brunswick in order to find snow," said Neklia, who also plays competitive floorball. "It's a pretty big commitment we've had to make."

Neklia says members of the cross-country ski team have also been using roller skis on the Chain of Lakes Trail in Halifax as part of their preparations for the Canada Games.

More than 300 athletes and coaches will represent Nova Scotia at the games. Several buses will be leaving from the Canada Games Centre in Halifax on Friday.

MORE TOP STORIES