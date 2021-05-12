Nova Scotians who miss work due to COVID-19 may be eligible for paid sick days

Nova Scotia is now offering up to four paid sick days for people who must take time off work due to COVID-19.

In a news release Wednesday, the government said people who cannot work remotely and miss less than 50 per cent of their scheduled work time in a one-week period due to COVID-19 may be eligible.

It said that includes those who need to take time off because they are awaiting a test appointment, those who are getting tested, those who are self-isolating while awaiting test results, and those who are going to get vaccinated.

The sick days do not have to be taken consecutively. Any sick days taken between May 10 and July 31 may be eligible for the $16-million program.

"We want employees to stay home if they are feeling unwell and follow public health protocols to help reduce the spread of COVID," said Premier Iain Rankin in the release.

"Paid sick leave means they won't have to make a difficult decision between their health and the health of others, or their own financial well-being."

The program will cover employee wages, including wages of self-employed people, up to a maximum of $20 per hour or $160 per day.

The maximum payment over the 12-week period is $640 per worker. Eligible businesses that continue to pay their employees during their leave will be eligible to be reimbursed by the program.

