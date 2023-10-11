More than 250 residents pack public hearing on proposed Victoria County tax bylaw

More than 250 residents of Victoria County packed into a hall at the Keltic Lodge in Ingonish, N.S., on Tuesday looking for answers about a proposed bylaw that would create a new tax for local infrastructure improvements.

Most said they were opposed to the measure, and some said they were leaving the two-hour meeting with little to show for it, except more questions.

Jeannine Brown of Aspy Bay said she initially didn't intend to speak at the meeting, but she couldn't remain silent.

"I thought that this was going to be an information session where we ... would have things explained to us," she told Victoria County council, which was holding a public hearing into the bylaw.

"You're asking us to ask questions about something that we don't really know about."

Council passed first reading of the bylaw in June and posted it on the county website.

Warden Bruce Morrison says council members were at the public hearing to listen to residents' concerns, not to explain the proposed bylaw or debate its merits. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

They held meetings to discuss the idea in each of the county's eight districts earlier this year.

Warden Bruce Morrison told the crowd on Tuesday councillors were just there to listen, not to explain or debate.

But at one point, chief administrative officer Leanne MacEachen said there are no projects currently being considered for funding under the proposed bylaw.

It's simply one tool the county could use to finance public works, she said.

Kathy Graham-MacKinnon said that's not fair.

"I don't think any of us would hand over a blank cheque to anybody," she said to loud applause. "I think you need to be more specific."

The proposed bylaw is scheduled for second reading at the Nov. 14 council meeting. If passed, it would allow the county to levy a tax on properties that would benefit from a local improvement project, such as a central sewer and water system.

Kyla Dunphy-Williams launched a petition against the proposed local improvement charge bylaw, garnering more than 1,100 signatures that were presented to council on Tuesday. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Currently, large projects are funded by the county as a whole, spreading the cost out among all taxpayers.

Many of the residents said they simply couldn't afford to pay for large infrastructure projects without some financial help.

"I know that there's a lot of frustration, a lot of questions and there's a lot of concern in the community," said Kyla Dunphy-Williams, who started a petition to oppose the bylaw that has garnered more than 1,100 signatures.

"I think that people are getting a little concerned with inflation and the cost of groceries ... and just implementing a new tax on top of that is going to be a little hard for people."

Monica Hogan of New Haven says residents are already 'taxed to death' and a new levy could force people out of their homes. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Kathy MacPherson said some of the residents' concerns might seem exaggerated, "but these are some very real concerns to our seniors, our residents with disabilities, our residents who live on fixed income and families struggling to make ends meet, especially during these trying financial times."

One resident called the proposed tax "nefarious" and others suggested it was being implemented to make taxpayers pick up the cost of a new sewer system being proposed by the developers of Ski Cape Smokey, who are building condominiums near the ski hill.

Monica Hogan of New Haven said residents are already "taxed to death" and a new tax might force some people to sell their homes and move out of the region, which is known for its rugged beauty and tourism.

Most are also already self-sufficient.

Cape Smokey Holdings project manager Martin Kejval reaches for the microphone to tell the crowd the ski hill developers do not intend to force anyone to connect to the hill's proposed septic system. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"We all have our own properties. We have wells. We have septic systems ... but I feel that if this continues to go forward that we are going to be priced out of paradise," Hogan said.

Martin Kejval, project manager for Cape Smokey Holding, took the microphone and told the crowd the ski hill owners have no intention of forcing anyone to connect to a new sewer system.

He said the developers are prepared to build their own treatment plant and simply wanted to make it available to others if they wanted to use it as well.

Dunphy-Williams said she plans to continue promoting the petition against the proposed bylaw. It has only been available online, but she said seniors are asking for a paper copy, so it will be made available at various locations.

