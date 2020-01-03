Halifax dance club manager dumbfounded after bar's windows were smashed

A Halifax nightclub in a historic downtown building had five large windows smashed Thursday night when the business was closed.

The roughly two-metre tall windows were broken by fist-size rocks that were resting on Pacifico's floor Friday morning as workers replaced the large panes.

Pacifico's general manager, George Eleftheros, said he was dumbfounded when he first saw the damage.

"Why? We weren't sure. Just information overload. Did we do something? Did we bar someone that got upset at us for barring them? Just not sure. It's all new to us," he said.

A Pacifico employee discovered the damage early Friday morning.

George Eleftheros is the general manager of Pacifico. (Jack Julian/CBC)

The dance club was a long-time fixture in the basement of the Maritime Centre on Barrington Street, but it reopened Dec. 6 in the Bank of Commerce building, a registered heritage property dating from 1906 on George Street across from Province House.

"A great building. A lot of windows. A lot of space, natural light," Eleftheros said.

A Halifax Regional Police spokesperson said they are processing the complaint.

Meanwhile, Eleftheros said he's asked nearby businesses to check their surveillance footage from the time of the vandalism.

"There's many places that have cameras on this street and we've asked them to record [the footage] so we can pass it on to police," Eleftheros said.

Workers spent Friday fixing the windows. (Jack Julian/CBC)

The building's owners have replaced the windows at a cost of several thousand dollars.

Eleftheros said Pacifico will reopen Saturday.

