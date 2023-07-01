P.E.I. to Nova Scotia ferry to resume service Saturday

The ferry running between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will resume service weeks earlier than expected, the company running the service announced late Friday.

The ferry service, which runs between Wood Islands, P.E.I., and Caribou, N.S., shut down June 17 after MV Confederation experienced a mechanical problem that required a new part.

It was believed the vessel wouldn't be ready to resume service until mid-July because the part needed to be manufactured, shipped and tested.

In a statement issued Friday, Northumberland Ferries Limited said it "did everything possible to speed up the manufacturing and delivery of the new part and have been able to expedite delivery with great cooperation from the supplier and all supporting agencies."

When it went out of service this spring, MV Confederation was the only ferry operating between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. A second ferry, MV Saaremaa 1, is due to arrive on loan from Quebec in mid-July. It was intended to run in conjunction with the Confederation during the peak summer months.

