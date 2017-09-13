Rock climbing gym part of former Oxford Theatre redevelopment

An indoor rock climbing gym has been announced as the newest tenant for the redevelopment plans at the building that formerly housed the Oxford Theatre in Halifax.

UpEast is expected to open early this fall, according to a press release.

Last month, Garrison Brewing announced it planned to open a taproom and small brewery this spring at the site. Garrison's space will be housed in the part of the complex that was home to a beauty salon and a passport photo and art store.

The Oxford Theatre closed in September 2017 and was sold to Nanco Developments.

Norman Nahas, whose family owns the complex, said in an email there is room for additional space to be developed at the Oxford complex, but "nothing noteworthy" at the moment in terms of plans.

