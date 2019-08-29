N.S. road crews checking Oxford highways daily amid sinkhole concerns

Road crews are now checking conditions daily on a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Oxford, N.S., as they monitor for sinkhole activity.

They are also taking a closer look at Highway 321, which runs through the heart of the community.

"Nova Scotians should understand that we're constantly monitoring all our highways for any kinds of problems or sinkholes or subsidence that might occur," said Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines.

"We're watching that very closely and are gathering data to see if there's any particular action that we need to take there."

The closer attention to the Trans-Canada, the off-ramp to Oxford and Highway 321 comes after a report last week suggested other sinkholes could form near the one that forced the closure of the local Lions club and adjacent park one year ago.

That sinkhole also happens to be next to Highway 321 and across the street from a busy gas station.

The provincial government has LIDAR images of the stretch of highway under special scrutiny. Those aerial images, which show existing sinkholes next to the Trans-Canada, have sparked fears that the highway may be at risk.

Hines told reporters his department "hadn't had the opportunity to study the LIDAR information but that is being done at the present time."

"The public can rest assured that we are constantly monitoring that section, actually on a daily basis to make sure that it remains safe for motorists."

