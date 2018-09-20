Skip to Main Content
Oxford school engineer's report under wraps until next week
A pair of cabinet ministers say it will be four more days before people in Oxford, N.S., get the results of an engineer’s report regarding the mortar issues at Oxford Regional Education Centre.

Paul Palmeter · CBC News ·
Education Minister Zach Churchill received an engineer's report revealing the issues at Oxford Regional Education Centre in Oxford, N.S., but says he is holding the report for four days until a meeting with parents Monday. (CBC)

It will be next week before people in Oxford, N.S., get the results of an engineer's report regarding mortar issues that have forced the closure of the Oxford Regional Education Centre.

The finished report was delivered Wednesday to government staff who will study the information before the results are shared at a public meeting this Monday in Oxford.

Neither Education Minister Zach Churchill nor Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines would disclose the report's findings.

"We've received the report and staff are reviewing it right now and members of the community will be the first to see that, we have correspondence going out today and there will be a public meeting on Monday," Churchill said Thursday at Province House.

Oxford Regional Education Centre was opened in 2010 at a cost of $18 million.

Students in Oxford have been relocated to schools in Pugwash while their school is shut down.

Cumberland South MLA Tory Rushton says the meeting needs to address timelines for repairing and reopening the school in Oxford, N.S. (CBC)

Churchill said staff are working on a timeline for the Oxford Regional Education Centre's reopening, which will also be shared at Monday's meeting.

Tory Rushton, the recently elected MLA for the Cumberland South area, said that information can't come soon enough.

"I'd say the meeting is about four weeks too late," said Rushton.

"Our patience are drawing pretty thin in Oxford and in Pugwash for that matter."

Paul Palmeter

Reporter

Paul Palmeter is an award-winning video journalist born and raised in the Annapolis Valley. He has covered news and sports stories across the province for 25 years.

