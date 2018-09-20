Oxford school engineer's report under wraps until next week
The report is in the government's hands, but it won't be released until Monday
It will be next week before people in Oxford, N.S., get the results of an engineer's report regarding mortar issues that have forced the closure of the Oxford Regional Education Centre.
The finished report was delivered Wednesday to government staff who will study the information before the results are shared at a public meeting this Monday in Oxford.
Neither Education Minister Zach Churchill nor Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines would disclose the report's findings.
"We've received the report and staff are reviewing it right now and members of the community will be the first to see that, we have correspondence going out today and there will be a public meeting on Monday," Churchill said Thursday at Province House.
Oxford Regional Education Centre was opened in 2010 at a cost of $18 million.
Students in Oxford have been relocated to schools in Pugwash while their school is shut down.
Churchill said staff are working on a timeline for the Oxford Regional Education Centre's reopening, which will also be shared at Monday's meeting.
Tory Rushton, the recently elected MLA for the Cumberland South area, said that information can't come soon enough.
"I'd say the meeting is about four weeks too late," said Rushton.
"Our patience are drawing pretty thin in Oxford and in Pugwash for that matter."