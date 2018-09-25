Oxford school to reopen in the first week of November

Parents in Oxford have been told their children will be able to return to the community's school in the first week of November.

The update comes after a tumultuous month, during which parents have become increasingly frustrated with the lack of communication from school officials.

The eight-year-old Oxford Regional Education Centre was abruptly closed in late August over structural concerns.

Nearly 200 members of the community attended a public meeting about the school Monday night. They were told while there are deficiencies in the building, they are not as bad as was initially feared.

An engineer's report reveals that the building is structurally sound. The main issues are with anchors on some walls that are not load-bearing.

Nearly 200 people showed up to hear an update on the Oxford school. Many in the crowd expressed skepticism that school officials will meet their commitment to reopen the building in November. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

"They've developed a schedule of work to address all of the deficiencies that the engineer identified, they're going to start with the must-dos first," said Gary Adams, the regional executive director of the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.

"If there are any cosmetic repairs that go beyond early November, they'll address those when there are breaks in the education schedules."

The exact date of the move remains unclear, as school officials say they'll work that out with the teachers.

Skeptical of timeline

While parents cheered at the news, their distrust of the regional centre for education was evident in the questions that followed.

One man interrupted the opening remarks to ask why school officials hadn't told parents immediately that Oxford would reopen, instead of waiting days to plan a meeting.

Another questioned why he hasn't seen construction trucks at the school, and when officials assured him work is under way, he sarcastically asked if they were being helicoptered in.

Others voiced concern that the construction wouldn't be done on time to meet the new deadline.

Gary Adams, regional executive director of the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education, says staff have worked hard to ensure the education of the students has not been hampered by the building issues. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

"I'm a little bit skeptical just because of the poor communication and secrecy that's led up to this date," said Heather Jacklin, who has four children.

"If we do get to school in November, I'll be a very happy mother."

For Jacklin, the moving date means the daily juggle of preparing children for the trek to other schools will continue for several weeks more. "There's three breakfasts, two lunches and two suppers," she said of their shifted schedules.

Moving before winter commute

Adams said the first week of November is a priority for several reasons. Students could stop the commute to Pugwash ahead of the winter weather. It would also allow them to return to their school in Oxford before daylight savings time ends, otherwise some would experience very early bus pickups.

On top of that, the messiest parts of the construction would be completed before students start walking the halls once again.

Heather Jacklin says the last month has been chaotic, trying to adjust her children to new schedules and the commute to Pugwash. (Carolyn Ray/CBC)

"We're happy we're going to be able to bring staff and students back," said Adams. "We're pleased that we are going to have confidence that they are going back in to a safe school."

Bus concerns

In the meantime, parents including Jacklin voiced their concern about the buses on the 25-kilometre commute. She was concerned that elementary students were being placed three to a seat with no older students or supervision on board other than the bus driver.

"There's still kids that travel outside the Oxford area that are on the bus for longer than an hour," she pointed out. "I want an extra bus. That's all I'm asking. If we had a bus, we'd be able to transport the kids faster, safer and more efficiently."

There was no resolution of those issues at the public portion of the meeting. Parents with bus concerns were asked to follow up individually afterwards.