Parents, students in Oxford protest handling of sudden closure of school

A group of 30 parents and students gathered outside of Oxford Regional Education Centre Friday morning to protest the handling of the Cumberland County, N.S., school's closure.

Students are being sent to schools about 25 kilometres away in Pugwash while administrators investigate issues with mortar at Oxford Regional Education Centre.

The parents said they refused to send their kids to Pugwash Friday because they feel administration is not pressing hard enough to find a solution to the problem at the school in Oxford, which cost $18 million to build and opened just eight years ago.

Mortar samples from the school have been sent away for testing, but the results are not known yet.

Elementary school students from Oxford are starting their school day in Pugwash at 8 a.m.

High school students from Oxford split classes with Pugwash high school students, who must now attend class from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The Oxford students start at 12:45 p.m. and go until 5:15 p.m.

Oxford Regional Education Centre cost $18 million and opened eight years ago. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Parent Tom Mattinson has five kids who attend Oxford Regional Education Centre and said the split-shift system is confusing.

"It's complicated for the children, it's complicated for the parents, it makes extra-curriculars non-existent," he said. "All of these decisions are being unilaterally made and we don't really know what's going on."

Education Minister Zach Churchill said a team of engineers is at the school working to get a full understanding of the issues. He said a plan will then be developed to address the problems.

"We know this is a frustration, it's a concern for people in the community and we've got at the very least to make sure our kids are safe and taken care of," he said.

Education Minister Zach Churchill says a team of engineers is at the Oxford Regional Education Centre working to get a full understanding of what's happened at the school. (CBC)

Churchill said the province is looking at all options for recourse, given the building shouldn't have "significant structural concerns" after only eight years.

He said the province isn't aware of structural issues at other schools built around the same time.

Parent Katherine Carter wonders why the kids can't be educated within the community.

"It would have been easier if they could have kept it in our communities," she said. "There were buildings donated and stuff like that that could have been used. It would have been easier than travelling on these roads, for the safety of our kids."