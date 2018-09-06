Family chooses to homeschool after sudden closure of Oxford school

It was an agonizing choice for Maureen Smith and her husband to make.

After homeschooling their two young children for the last three years, the Westchester Station, N.S., family decided in August the boys — who both have autism — would attend public school this year at Oxford Regional Education Centre.

But significant mortar issues discovered over the summer have indefinitely closed the eight-year-old, $18-million school, meaning the boys will be homeschooled for another year.

"We had to make the decision to tell our boys, 'Sorry this isn't going to be your year and we can't give you this choice,'" said Smith.

"It kind of broke my heart and we've decided to pull out."

Smith said the fact that Oxford students will now be bused to schools in Pugwash was just one of the many issues that impacted their decision to continue homeschooling the kids.

She said her boys didn't take the news well.

"They were heartbroken and very sad," said Smith. "But they would have to go all the way down to Pugwash and it would be a long time on that bus."

Smith said there have been many unanswered questions and parents are fed up.

To allow a smooth transition for students from the Oxford area, staff was given an extra day to prepare and welcome the incoming students to their temporary class settings.

The Oxford Regional Education Centre opened in May 2010. The school cost $18 million. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

But many parents will not be sending their kids to school in Pugwash on Friday morning and are planning a protest in front of the Oxford school.

"We are 100 per cent behind all the parents on this one," said Smith. "School is part of the community and when you lose your school, it really impacts on your community."

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal declined an interview, but a spokesperson said in an email work is underway to identify the problem.

"This work is being done as thoroughly, efficiently and quickly as possible," said Marla MacInnis.

Samples of mortar have been sent for testing to try and determine the extent of the damage and a plan for repairs.

Cumberland South MLA Tory Rushton hosted a meeting for concerned parents Tuesday night at the Oxford legion.

Rushton said invitations were extended to Education Minister Zach Churchill and the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education, but no representatives attended the meeting.