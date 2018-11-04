Oxford seeks expertise on troublesome sinkhole

There are "ongoing negotiations with geophysical and geotechnical firms" to have work completed at the site of a sinkhole that took a huge bite out of a local park over the summer, says the spokesperson for Oxford, N.S.

While there aren't any significant changes to the sinkhole to report, Oxford deputy clerk Linda Cloney said the water level at the sinkhole is now higher than the lake water around it, and it keeps swallowing small amounts of soil.

The sinkhole appeared in mid-July as a hole the size of a dinner plate, but has become a small pond, swallowing up trees and picnic benches and drawing curious onlookers to the town of about 1,000 people.

New cracks in the pavement

While the growth has slowed, new cracks appeared in the surrounding pavement in September.

Last month, some more cracks appeared near the sinkhole, though no more were found in the parking lot.