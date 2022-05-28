RCMP contacted by owner of boat found adrift in Bras d'Or Lake

Victoria County RCMP investigators have been contacted by the owner of an unregistered boat that was found in Bras d'Or Lake near the Seal Island Bridge on Friday, according to a news release issued on Saturday afternoon.

The 5.5-metre Starcraft aluminum boat was found in New Harris Settlement with no outboard motor attached and bearing the hull identification number PLX13287K708.

Police responded to a report at 8:20 p.m. on Friday and learned that no one was seen on the boat or in the area, an earlier news release said.

Authorities had been concerned that the boat was occupied at the time it went adrift and were engaged in a search of the area.

A search of the area has since been called off.

