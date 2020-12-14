Halifax's overnight winter parking ban begins Tuesday

It's that time of year again.

Halifax Regional Municipality's overnight winter parking ban goes into effect tomorrow, Dec. 15, and runs until March 31, 2021.

While the ban is in effect, the city can block street parking between 1 and 6 a.m. on nights when there is bad weather and sidewalk clearing operations.

The city will advise when overnight street parking is banned via their website and Twitter account. Residents can also sign up to get notified via e-mail, phone or text message.

Vehicles obstructing snow removal or winter maintenance operations can also be ticketed and or towed regardless of the time or date.

The city cautions that vehicles hanging out of driveways as well as lawn decor such as planters can pose potential obstructions for crews clearing the sidewalks and should be removed.

They also advise that the ban may be enforced multiple days or nights in the event of ongoing weather or clearing operations.

