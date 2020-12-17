Halifax to enforce overnight parking ban starting 1 a.m. Friday

Halifax will enforce its overnight parking ban from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday due to a winter storm that is expected to hit the province Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the province, including the Halifax region, which could see 15-25 centimetres of snow. The snow is expected to start falling Thursday afternoon, will progress overnight and then taper to flurries Friday morning.

The ban will be enforced overnight to allow crews to clear streets and sidewalks in the municipality.

People must remove their vehicles from municipal streets by 1 a.m. Friday.

The overnight winter parking ban began on Tuesday and will remain in effect until March 31.

