Flooding at QEII impacts cardiology clinics, diagnostics

Flooding at the QEII's Halifax Infirmary cardiology clinics and diagnostics Friday has affected those clinic areas.

Repairs have begun but it could take several weeks to complete the work.

Those with upcoming appointments may be contacted by the Nova Scotia Health Authority soon with location changes for appointments

The NSHA said most of the patient appointments will be relocated within the Halifax Infirmary or at the QEII's Victoria General Hospital site.

Some patients may be directed to the cardiac clinic at the Mumford Professional Centre or the Cobequid Community Health Centre in Lower Sackville.

Patients will be notified of appointment change details over the weekend.

