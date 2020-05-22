Overnight fire displaces tenants of Eskasoni apartment building

A fire in a 15-unit apartment building on the Eskasoni First Nation in Cape Breton has left more than two dozen people without a place to live.

According to a news release from the Canadian Red Cross, the fire on Sanwell Paul Drive was reported around 1 a.m. AT Friday.

No one was hurt, but there's significant damage to the building.

The Red Cross is working with the band council to provide emergency lodging, food and clothing for 21 people.

Several other tenants are staying with friends or relatives.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

Neither the Eskasoni Fire Department nor Eskasoni RCMP could be reached for comment.

