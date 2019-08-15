Skip to Main Content
Overload with cuteness as kids get first-time lessons in school bus safety
Nova Scotia·Video

Overload with cuteness as kids get first-time lessons in school bus safety

As adults, we might forget that there really is a lot to learn about school bus safety. There are now workshops to get kids acquainted with the dos and don'ts. It starts with an instructional video starring Winnie the Poo. And ends with the kids taking their maiden bus journey.
