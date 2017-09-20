Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Search underway in Canadian waters for overdue vessel

A search underway is underway by sea and air for overdue vessel Strange Situation.

Marie Adsett · CBC News ·
CCGS Earl Grey is part of the search effort for an overdue vessel. (Cassie Williams/CBC)

A search is underway for a boat missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

A vessel named Strange Situation was reported overdue while en route from Bermuda to Lunenburg harbour.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax confirms it is now leading operations in Canadian waters, but has not confirmed when the concern was raised or when the last contact was made.

But CBC News has confirmed a search was conducted in Lunenburg harbour as early as Thursday and again Friday to ensure the boat had not arrived.

A public affairs spokesperson confirms a CC-130E Hercules was dispatched this morning from 413 Squadron Greenwood as well as CCGS Earl Grey.

Both teams are conducting a visual search and continue to try to make contact with the vessel. 

There has been no confirmation on the number of people aboard.

Environment Canada issued a marine weather warning about strong winds along the coast of Nova Scotia for today, tonight and into Saturday.

More to come

