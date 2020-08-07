Health authority to fund overdose protection sites in N.S.

The Nova Scotia's health authority is directing $500,000 to overdose prevention sites to help curb opioid overdoses.

The funding comes from Gambling Awareness Nova Scotia.

Supervised injection sites are where drug users can inject drugs in greater safety. On-site staff provide fresh needles and connect clients to treatment programs and other services.

Staff can also respond to overdoses by administering naloxone, a drug that counters the effects of opioids and buys time for emergency responders to arrive.

"Every overdose death is a tragedy.… This investment will provide a place for people to use substances in a way that is safer for them and the surrounding community," said provincial Health Minister Leo Glavine in a news release.

There is one supervised injection site in Nova Scotia, called ReFIX, which operates on Brunswick Street in Halifax.

The funds will provide one-time bridge funding to ReFIX for six months.

The health authority is also inviting proposals for additional sites in Halifax and Sydney. The province says ReFIX will be able to apply for additional funding at that time.

MORE TOP STORIES