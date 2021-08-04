Cumberland County clinic offering drop-in COVID-19 vaccines on Friday

A community centre in Cumberland County will be the next location participating in Nova Scotia Health's outreach drop-in vaccine program.

Nova Scotia Health said it's part of their effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to Nova Scotians.

From 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Friday, community members with health cards and ID can go to the Wallace Community Centre at 13938 Route 6 for a Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone age 12 and up who is a resident or from a nearby community can go to the clinic. There are no appointments, only drop-ins.

The outreach clinic said anyone who needs support should let the the clinic know when they get there. People who have had their first dose must wait at least 28 days before getting their second.

