3 charged in connection with outlaw motorcycle gang activity in Cape Breton

Three men connected to the Black Pistons and the Outlaws motorcycle gangs are facing numerous charges after the Cape Breton Regional Police searched two homes and a motorcycle clubhouse on Friday.

Inside two homes on Phalen Road police said they found more than $120,000 worth of drugs including 600 grams of pure cocaine, cannabis resin also called shatter, Ritalin and hash. Officers also seized $12,000 worth of cash.

And found vests associated with the Black Pistons.

Two men were arrested during the first two searches.

The Cape Breton police then searched an address on McKeen Street identified as the home of the Black Pistons and Outlaws motorcycle clubs, where they arrested two more men on weapons charges and violations of the Liquor Control Act. The Black Pistons and Outlaws clothing they were wearing was also seized.

Some of the outlaw motorcycle club vests seized by Cape Breton Regional Police. (Cape Breton Regional Police)

In total police arrested four men, but only three were members associated with the Black Pistons and Outlaws motorcycle gangs.

Colton Ben Kiley, 31 of Glace Bay is charged with trafficking in cocaine and Ritalin and possession of property obtained by crime.

David Kyri King, 46 of Glace Bay, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and the illegal sale of alcohol under the Liquor Control Act. Andrew Jim Roberts, 36, of Glace Bay is charged with numerous breaches of court-ordered conditions.

This knife was also seized by police during their search. (Cape Breton Regional Police)

A fourth person not associated to the motorcycle clubs also faces drug charges. Joseph Gerard Sparrow, 62 of Glace Bay, is charged with trafficking in cocaine and Ritalin and possession of property obtained by crime.

All four men will appear in court in September through to November.

The Cape Breton Regional Police are continuing their investigation.

