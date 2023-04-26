Content
Nova Scotia·Audio

Largest queer theatre festival in Atlantic Canada kicks off in Halifax

There's something for everyone this week, including improv, drag events and the festival's first ever young-adult play.

Week-long festival runs until Sunday

CBC News ·
Three people involved in Outfest pose for photos. On the left, Isaac Mule is wearing a blue hoodie and smiling widely. In the middle, Margo MacDonald smiles and wears a baseball-shirt with the words "all genders are valid" and a rose on it. On the right, Nathaniel Hanula-James grins while wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with a small illustration of a bunny within a square over their left chest.
Issac Mule, left, Margo MacDonald, centre, and Nathaniel Hanula-James are all participating in OutFest this week. (Alex Guye/CBC)

LGBTQ artists from all over the country are in town to participate in OutFest at the Bus Stop Theatre, the largest festival of its kind in Atlantic Canada. 

There's something for everyone this week, including lots of theatre, an improv comedy show involving drag and the festival's first-ever young adult play.

Mainstreet NS8:56OutFest is back for its second year in Atlantic Canada
Mainstreet's Alex Guye stopped by the Bus Stop Theatre to hear from the organizer and some of the performers at OutFest.

Mainstreet's Alex Guye dropped in to festival headquarters earlier this week to talk with some of the participants, including Nathaniel Hanula-James, the creator and star of Untitled Flamingo Play, Margo MacDonald, the playwright and star of The Elephant Girls and Isaac Mule, the artistic director at Page One Theatre.

For a full list of events, which run through Sunday, visit the festival's website.

