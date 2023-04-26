Largest queer theatre festival in Atlantic Canada kicks off in Halifax
Week-long festival runs until Sunday
LGBTQ artists from all over the country are in town to participate in OutFest at the Bus Stop Theatre, the largest festival of its kind in Atlantic Canada.
There's something for everyone this week, including lots of theatre, an improv comedy show involving drag and the festival's first-ever young adult play.
Mainstreet's Alex Guye dropped in to festival headquarters earlier this week to talk with some of the participants, including Nathaniel Hanula-James, the creator and star of Untitled Flamingo Play, Margo MacDonald, the playwright and star of The Elephant Girls and Isaac Mule, the artistic director at Page One Theatre.
For a full list of events, which run through Sunday, visit the festival's website.