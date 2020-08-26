Riding the (pandemic) wave: outdoor sports retailers in Cape Breton report record sales

Outdoor sports stores in Cape Breton have been reporting record sales, as more people turn to outdoor activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several store owners said they are having difficulties keeping products in stock because of the demand.

Bill Goldston, the owner of FrameWork Cycle and Fitness in Sydney, said they had their best months for sales ever in March, April, May and June.

FrameWork had sold out most of its stock by the end of June and has had a difficult time getting things sent in from suppliers.

"We have no bikes left virtually, and a lot of parts are very difficult to get," Goldston told host Steve Sutherland of Cape Breton's Information Morning. "That's kind of impacting us now."

Goldston said many people started to buy bikes and fitness equipment when the gyms closed down at the start of the pandemic.

Outdoor sports retailers, like this store in Sydney that sells ATVs, Ski-Doos and Sea-Doos, are having trouble keeping pace with demand for their products this summer. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

Gord MacDonald, the store manager at Team Green Diamond Powersports in Sydney, said all of their products, from ATVs to Sea-Doos, have been clearing out.

MacDonald said people are already putting money down on next year's product lines because the store is having a hard time replenishing its stock this year.

"In March we were looking at it and just kind of wondered, 'Well, how bad is this going to be,' and to see where it is, it's pleasantly surprising," said MacDonald. "It just really depends on the products that you're selling during the pandemic times."

Busiest summer ever

Ryan Mansfield, owner of Highline Boardshop in Sydney River, said the store has had its busiest summer since opening 16 years ago. He said a lot of skateboards are being sold — and not to their typical customers.

"We're seeing a huge spike in females picking up skateboards, which is welcome news," said Mansfield.

Mansfield said they have sold more boards to females over this summer than in any previous summer, and many older people that used to skateboard have been picking up the sport again.

Goldston said many people have taken money they would have spent but couldn't because of the pandemic and are spending it on outdoor sports locally.

'A lot of money on the table'

"There's no vacations, they're not going to Hawaii, they're not going to Florida, they're not going to Dominican and there's no plan to go there and anywhere in the near future, so that leaves a lot of money on the table," said Goldston.

Terry Smith, the executive director of Destination Cape Breton, said many tourism operators are down substantially in revenue this year, but operators offering outdoor sports are bucking the trend.

"Some of our outdoor experience operators, they're having decent seasons actually," said Smith.

