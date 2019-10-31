Canning school takes learning into the great outdoors

Students at Glooscap Elementary School in Canning, N.S., are taking their lessons out of the classroom and into the great outdoors.

An empty yard has been transformed into an interactive outdoor space complete with a shade structure, benches, gardens and tire mounds.

"The important thing to me was really having a place where kids could connect to nature," said Anne Marie Lewis, a teacher and parent at Glooscap, who was the driving force behind the project.

A similar project was launched two years ago at a school in Herring Cove with the goal of providing students with a better understanding of their surroundings.

The outdoor classroom in Canning opened in September with a ceremony that involved planting trees and wildflowers. Each class planted a tree and will care for it and learn about it for the rest of their time at the school.

Most of the trees and plants are native to Nova Scotia, Lewis said, so the students are creating a habitat right in the school's backyard.

Teacher Anne Marie Lewis said the project was a group effort. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

Using the space

There's no schedule for the outdoor classroom. Teachers can use the space informally, bringing students out for lessons or just to read in the shade.

"One of my favourite parts is the shade structure, because sometimes at recess I can just bring a book or two out and read," said Alex Misner, a Grade 5 student in Lewis's class. "Before this stuff was here it was basically just grass."

Grade 5 student Alex Misner stands between the shade structure and the three white birch trees his class adopted. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

"It was really boring," said his classmate Jonah Pashley, whose father helped design and build the shade structure.

After the remnants of Hurricane Dorian swept through the province in September, Lewis brought her students out to learn about erosion.

The newly built structure in the schoolyard gives teachers a shady spot to bring their students. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

"It's nice to make those connections to our curriculum right here in this natural surrounding," she said.

A water feature is the next part of the plan, Lewis said. It will be done by attaching gutters to the shade structure to catch rainwater, which will be fed to hand pumps the students can use to water the plants.

The gardens at Glooscap Elementary's outdoor classroom are separated by logs and tires. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

'Many hands make light work'

After getting the green light from the principal two years ago, Lewis reached out to other parents and community members to form a committee. Planning lasted through the winter months and digging began in August.

Jonah Pashley, a student in Lewis's Grade 5 class, said his favourite part of the outdoor classroom is the shade structure, and not just because his dad built it. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

"It's just been a huge community project," Lewis said. "Many hands make light work."

Lewis said the project also got financial support from local Rotary Clubs.

For students in Lewis's class, seeing the project built from the ground up added to the excitement.

"I'm so glad they decided to make it [because] I got to watch it grow bigger and bigger … and I was really happy when they finally got it done," said Sylvie Batstone.

Students were excited to find a caterpillar during their outdoor class time. Sylvie Batstone said she decided to name it Peachy. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

In Herring Cove, William King Elementary has a garden and a seating area made of natural materials for teachers to host lessons. Though it's not in the shade, it will be once the maple tree planted next to it matures.

Student Sylvie Batstone said even though she'll be graduating at the end of the year, she'll still come back to visit her class tree. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

"It'll be the thing that's going to outlive me," said Peter Reid, a professional landscape designer and parent who helped develop the project. "Someday I'd like to see the school still standing, and that maple tree 50 feet tall."

Students and teachers are welcome to use the outdoor classroom informally when it suits their needs, Reid said, whether it's for regular class, gym class, music class, or just to read in the sun.

The maple tree planted next to the outdoor classroom will eventually provide shade to the whole area, Reid said. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

The outdoor classroom has become popular among students and a big part of that success is because they were involved every step of the way, Reid said.

They take turns maintaining the space, and they also submitted ideas during the design process, and helped with building.

Peter Reid said he's happy to share his expertise with other schools when it comes to developing their own outdoor classrooms. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

"We had some funny things like bubblegum machines, popcorn makers, roller-coaster was another one," Reid said. "So we couldn't get all the ideas in, but we got most of them."

Reid said he's heard from a handful of schools since, asking for advice on getting their own outdoor classrooms started. He thinks projects like these should happen more often, he said, because they get kids away from their screens and outside to better understand their surroundings.

Reid's design sketches from the planning phase of the outdoor classroom at William King Elementary. The one on the left is the preliminary sketch and the one on the right incorporates the students' ideas. (Brooklyn Currie/CBC)

