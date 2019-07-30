Inside the wild world of a Cape Breton Instagram influencer

Behind the suburbs of Howie Centre, N.S., a stream of water stemming from Salmon Hole meanders into Sydney River. On a riverbank above, Chuck Wrathall is chopping up a dead tree.

A photographer and carpenter by trade, and a woodsman and survivalist otherwise, Wrathall has been exploring forests, building camps and going on hikes since he was 12. It's an interest that started with bush trips he took as an air cadet.

"That's really what sparked the passion, is going on those trips as a young age. Because it just showed me what the wilderness could offer you," Wrathall said.

The 28-year-old's backpack is always stocked with a knife, hatchet and folding axe. Scraping birch bark with a knife, he forms a dust pile that is ripe with oil and resin. He positions a flint steel ferrocerium rod on top and strikes the metal. A spark ignites and the birch pile slowly catches fire.

"Bushcraft is all about using nature to your advantage, and now we have fire," he said.

Wrathall then props up his backpack on a tree, sticks a hatchet into a stump and starts snapping photos of his camp setup. Later on, he will post the photos to Instagram, where he has gained more than 14,000 followers over the past year and a half.

Wrathall takes photos of his camp setup near Salmon Hole, a stream that flows into Sydney River. (Emily Latimer/CBC)

Wrathall is one of 16 social media influencers who have partnered with Destination Cape Breton to showcase outdoor adventures on Cape Breton Island. The tourism agency started a pilot influencer project last year in an effort to market the island to visitors.

The influencers were selected for the partnership because they are passionate about outdoor adventure experiences and create content including photos, videos and blog posts.

Though Wrathall said he is not so fond of the word "influencer."

"I more consider myself a creator. Everything I do, my hobbies, are creative. I'm a carpenter that's always building something. I write music. I like to draw and paint." Wrathall said. "And of course, bushcraft is one of my most creative outlets and that's what I expand on the most."

Documenting his bushcraft adventures on Instagram has led to sponsored work with hiking companies, Tourism New Brunswick, Celtic Air and Coors Banquet beer, among others.

What started as a hobby is edging toward a profession. As Wrathall's following count ticks up, more opportunities come his way. Companies look to partner with influencers based on follower counts, engagement rates and growth over time.

Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton, said social-savvy influencers who post photos and videos of things like nature trails, camping spots and waterfalls help to spread the word for others to visit.

The influencers are not paid, but they are given swag as an incentive. Smith said in some cases, influencers are able to get paid gigs through the experience they gained in working with them.

"They are out there already creating amazing content. And they'd be doing this whether we asked them to partner or not, for the most part. So we're just kind of come alongside them, supporting them, and asking them to do just do a couple of things a little bit differently ... And it's just a great way to sell our island," Smith said.

Last year, the agency worked with influencers to promote hiking trails on the island. Although measuring the return on investment is difficult, Smith said the agency saw online conversations around Cape Breton hiking increase by about 30 per cent.

"We're continuing to track that a little bit wider this year around outdoor adventure. We do know of cases of folks who have said that they had seen amazing images by some of these local content creators and that's kind of piqued their interest," Smith said.

Wrathall builds fires with primitive fire techniques using a flint steel ferrocerium rod. (Emily Latimer/CBC)

Smith said the agency also brings in influencers with larger followings from target markets in Ontario, Quebec and the northeastern U.S. They team up with local influencers.

"We have people like Chuck to serve as hosts for these folks when they come, and they guide them to take them to different experiences, show them some of the hidden gems," Smith said.

Smith said local influencers can learn from these influencers and gain exposure through their large social media followings.

"It's just a great way for us to work with locals who are experts and passionate about particular areas of our tourism experience. And it gets them exposure, it gets us a lot of great content and helps to promote the island."

Wrathall's Instagram features a collection of photos that showcase the raw beauty of Cape Breton Island. Snaps of camp setups, wild horses, waterfalls and dinner cooking over an open flame have become his signature style.

"When people see my account, they kind of think of this style because it shows my adventures, my wilderness and my island," Wrathall said.

But it's not all about the photo-op, it's also for his mindset.

Wrathall snaps pictures of his camp setup. (Emily Latimer/CBC)

"When I'm in the wilderness, even though I'm on my camera, once I get my photos I put it away and then I just enjoy the moment," said Wrathall.

When it comes to engagement rates and analytics, Wrathall tries not to focus too much on the numbers.

"I keep a little bit of an eye on them. I think my top post I ever got was of a sunset through trees and it got almost 5,000 likes or something. That went semi-viral for Instagram, if you will."

Air Canada recently used a photo of Wrathall standing on top of Franey Mountain in Ingonish, the sunrise in the background, the sky a brilliant blend of pinks and blues. The airline is using the photo to promote its new Sydney-to-Montreal flight route.

"It has opened so many doors for me, so I'm flabbergasted by it," Wrathall said. "It's crazy what's going on, so it's building momentum and we're just going to see where it takes me, I guess."

MORE TOP STORIES