Out of the Cold Emergency Winter Shelter finds new Halifax home

After months of searching, Halifax's Out of the Cold Emergency Winter Shelter has found a new home at 5853 College St.

The shelter, which normally operates from December to April, hasn't been operating this winter. The new location will open in early January.

For 10 years, the shelter operated out of St. Matthew's United Church in downtown Halifax.

In October, a spokesperson for the shelter told CBC News the church space "just wasn't working" anymore.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the shelter said an official opening date will be announced later. CBC News contacted the shelter for more details on Monday and is awaiting a response.

"It was a true community effort to help us secure a location. We are humbled by the support we received and would like to acknowledge and thank our partners who helped make this happen," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

The shelter is a last resort for people on the street. The shelter has taken in couples, people with pets and people with mental health and addiction issues.

The organization was also looking to try a "supportive housing model," which would involve offering long-term housing for people looking to get off the streets.

