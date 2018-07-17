Ottawa chips in for Highway 104 twinning along deadly stretch of road

Standing at a photo op off the side of Highway 104, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally announced a $90-million contribution for twinning a deadly 38-kilometre stretch of road between Sutherlands River and Antigonish, N.S.

The section that will be twinned between Pictou and Antigonish counties has been a dangerous one over the past few decades.

Since 2009, there have been 414 accidents and 16 people have died on that stretch of road, said Joe MacDonald, the fire chief in Barneys River. He's been a tireless advocate for twinning the highway.

Work on the project could begin as early as next summer, and the much-promised project is expected to be completed by 2024.

"This is about saving lives," said Premier Stephen McNeil, who was on hand for the announcement.

