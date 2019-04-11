More consultations coming for land where proposed Halifax CFL stadium could be built

The federal Crown corporation that owns the land where a stadium could be built for a proposed Halifax CFL franchise confirmed today that more public consultations will be held.

Last month, the partners behind Schooners Sports and Entertainment announced they had signed a letter of intent with Canada Lands Company.

The letter outlined a potential deal that would see a multi-use sports and entertainment hub built on the Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour, which would include a stadium for the proposed Atlantic Schooners football team.

Canada Lands could sell the land needed for a stadium if Schooner Sports and Entertainment meets all of its conditions, according to Chris Millier, director of real estate for the Crown corporation.

However, the announcement was criticized by some of those who took part in previous public consultations about development of Shannon Park, a neighbourhood that was once dominated by military housing.

Canada Lands had submitted a detailed development plan to the Halifax Regional Municipality in 2016 after completing consultations in 2015 and 2016.

The Crown corporation issued a statement today saying there must be more consultations before any land is sold to Schooners Sports and Entertainment — and that includes co-ordinating efforts with the Millbrook First Nation and its development plans for adjacent lands.

As well, Canada Lands says both the regional and provincial governments must indicate their support for the stadium.

MORE TOP STORIES