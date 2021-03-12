Ottawa to spend $400M on active transportation networks across Canada

The federal government plans to spend $400 million improving active transportation networks across Canada, the member of Parliament for Halifax said Friday.

Andy Fillmore made the announcement in front of Bike Again, a do-it-yourself bike repair shop in Halifax.

Catherine McKenna, minister of infrastructure and communities, made the same announcement in Ottawa.

"This fund is going to help to build new and expanded networks of bike lanes, walking trails, pedestrian bridges, and support repairs to existing active transportation infrastructure," Fillmore said.

He said the money was part of the $14.9-billion transit announcement Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made last month.

Fillmore said the $400 million could also pay for studies in rural areas that want to create active-transportation paths.

No specifics

MP Sean Fraser said it could help his Central Nova riding.

"We have trail systems in New Glasgow, along the East River, that are beautiful, but they don't necessarily have a network that allows you to get wherever you want to go in the community," he said.

The move is part of the federal government's plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The government didn't announce any specific projects that would be built with the money.

