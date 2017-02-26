Breaking down organ donation and presumed consent myths, questions

Dr. Stephen Beed wants people to start talking about death over dinner.

Beed, the medical director of Nova Scotia's Legacy of Life and critical care organ donation program, said at any given time 250 to 300 people across Atlantic Canada are waiting for a transplant.

He firmly believes presumed consent is a way to give families the chance to know their loved ones are helping someone else, on top of being a cheaper way to support ill patients.

But for the province's proposed opt-out organ donation legislation to work, Beed said people and health-care professionals need to better understand the process.

He spoke to CBC News about common misconceptions and questions about the organ donation process.

Myth 1: Everyone's organs will be donated

Beed said only one to two per cent of patients in hospital would even be considered. Last year in Nova Scotia, he said there were only 21 donors, so he stressed these are rare events.

There has to be a specific set of medical circumstances — usually a serious neurological injury.

"You basically have to be on a ventilator, so you're intubated. You have to have a condition compatible with neurological death, so that's a big bleed or a severe trauma to the brain," Beed said.

"People really have this notion whether it's based on watching TV shows or something, that just about everybody that dies can be a donor...And that's just not true."

With the new legislation, the province hopes to increase organ donation rates by 20 to 30 per cent.

Does donating organs delay funerals?

It can, but usually the organ donation process only takes about 24 to 36 hours. Beed said the timeframe depends on a number of factors, including whether donors are available and the logistics involved in the transplant.

From time to time, Beed said families are so exhausted that waiting any longer can be challenging.

"But I'd like to say that if we can ask their indulgence for just 24 more hours, they'll have a gift that they can think about for the rest of their lives," he said.

"That's what happens. You talk with the donor families and and they will look back on the fact that their loved one was able to help some other people. And that's a message they do carry forward for the rest of their life."

Can people's families still weigh in?

Yes. Health-care providers would be required to flag possible donors. Part of the process though, is checking in with someone's loved ones and ensuring their wishes are honoured, Beed said.

"We're not going to do this in a vacuum ... There's two layers of, call it protection if you will, into the system," he said.

Families currently deal with a "significant burden" when someone has not clearly indicated they wanted to be an organ donor, Beed said, and he hopes the new legislation will help alleviate the added stress.

Will everyone be eligible for presumed consent?

No. It wouldn't apply to minors, people without the capacity to understand and newcomers to Nova Scotia. The legislation wouldn't apply to people in their first year living in the province.

Beed hopes an emphasis on public education will ensure information reaches people who may not know about the law and its implications.

What's the process for opting out?

This still hasn't been finalized.

Beed expects people will be able to opt out online but that there will also be a program to do so in-person to capture people who may not have access to the internet. He said the goal is to ensure it's a well-publicized too.

"We want to develop a process that is that is very user friendly, it's culturally sensitive and it's readily accessible," he said, adding he anticipates it'll only take a couple of minutes.

Myth 2: Presumed consent is about control over people's bodies

Beed strongly disagrees with this idea.

"This is not Big Brother coming in and saying we're going to take all your organs whether you want it or not. And we want to be extremely respectful of the fact that if people feel that way, then we won't be fighting them on it," Beed said.

"This is about providing the best opportunity for people who are sick and who need a life-saving transplant. And this is the best opportunity for families to be comforted by the gift of donation.

And how do we make a system that couples those two desirable things as effectively as possible? And so [presumed consent] is a tool to do that."

Dr. Stephen Beed says Spain had presumed consent laws for a decade before investing in public education, which caused a 'dramatic improvement' in donation rates. (CBC)

He also said people often don't consider the need for organ donation until it's something they need themselves.

"People who wonder about this now will probably have a pretty different opinion if they're the one on the wait-list," he said.

What would this new program need to work in Nova Scotia?

In short, more awareness and education.

Health-care providers will also play a big role because they are the ones to identify donors, Beed said. He wants to see physicians who are familiar with the donation process support colleagues who don't see patients who meet the critieria for being a donor on a regular basis.

Physicians are supposed to flag these patients now, but he said audits show that doesn't always happen. Under the new legislation, it would be mandatory.

Beed says arranging for an organ transplant usually takes 24 to 36 hours. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

"Anybody who looks like they may imminently die would be screened as a potential donor and then the phone calls and referrals could occur, that's a significant change from what happens now," Beed said.

He expects there would be a big push to educate people about the organ donation process.

Beed hopes people start telling their family members about their wishes and said there will be information available online for people who want to learn more about their options.

"I'd also like to think that in a year, or a year-and-a-half, they would be more comfortable going to their family doctor or their local community resource and have a health-care team there that could walk him through this," he said.

