7 Nova Scotians among Order of Canada appointees

Seven Nova Scotians are among 120 people newly appointed to the Order of Canada. All seven are from Halifax.

Film producer Michael Donovan was named an officer, which is the second-highest level. He produced the film Bowling for Columbine, which won the Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2003.

Pediatrics professor Noni MacDonald has also named an officer "for her contributions to the enhancement of clinical practices in maternal and child health, in Canada and around the world," according to a release announcing the honours.

Music producer Brian Ahern was named a member. Ahern produced the Grammy-winning album Old Yellow Moon, by Emmylou Harris and Rodney Crowell.

John James Grant, who served as Nova Scotia's lieutenant-governor from 2012-2017, was also named a member. He's being recognized for contributions as an entrepreneur and community leader.

Former senators Donald H. Oliver and James Cowan are on the list as members, as is entertainment executive Darren Dennis Throop.

In the New Year, the appointees will be presented with their insignia at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

