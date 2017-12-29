Opposition to proposed golf course at Cape Breton's West Mabou Beach is growing

The Nova Scotia government is being asked to walk away from a pitch to create a new coastal golf course in Cape Breton.

An online petition that asks government officials to protect West Mabou Beach Provincial Park has already gathered more than 12,000 signatures

Among the names of people wanting more protection for provincial parks is Brenda MacLennan-Dunphy, who lives about 20 minutes away from the beach in Skye Glen, Inverness County.

MacLennan-Dunphy visits the beach three to four times a week in the summer season.

"It's protected public land," she said. "And it's something that has been designated ecologically sensitive. I mean, the discussion has been had. It just seems like, is this really happening again?"

Brenda MacLennan-Dunphy, right, at West Mabou Beach Provincial Park with her husband Ed. (Submitted by Brenda MacLennan-Dunphy)

The developer Cabot Cape Breton has revived a proposal to lease part of the park for a new 18-hole course. When the idea was floated back in 2018, the provincial Department of Natural Resources turned down the plan, saying it found that parts of the park were "a priority ecosystem for conservation."

The golf developers have not yet submitted a formal proposal to the government, but recently approached several local community organizations seeking support and offering grants if the proposal goes ahead.

Cabot Cape Breton already operates two seaside 18-hole golf courses in nearby Inverness.

MacLennan-Dunphy said there are other properties in Inverness County to consider, but overall the plan makes little business sense as many enterprises in the area are already scrambling to find workers.

"If they wanted to buy private land and develop a golf course and … find people and truck them in to put them in bunkhouses to work, that can happen. But I don't think it's necessary to do so on West Mabou Public Provincial Park Beach. You know, there's other places it could happen."

West Mabou Beach is a triangle-shaped park that covers roughly 215 hectares and includes a two-kilometre sandy beach along one side, a sand dune system, an estuary and trail networks. The area is also home to vulnerable species of birds and plants.

Jenn Power lives in nearby Orangedale and visits the park regularly with her family.

Power understands why some people are making a case for bringing business to the area, but questions whether other options have been considered.

"We do need to look for opportunities for economic development in Cape Breton. However, we can't look for those economic developments at all costs."

"When I think about West Mabou Beach, it isn't a place crying out for economic development, it's a place crying out for protection. It's really disappointing for me to think that that could be sacrificed in the name of a few more tourist dollars."

Both Power and MacLennan-Dunpy said provincial parks need better protection.

