95 kilograms of opium seized at Port of Halifax

The Canada Border Services Agency announced Friday it recently seized 95 kilograms of opium at the Port of Halifax. The opium was stored in 900 different packages, according to an agency press release.

Opium found in shipping container from the United Arab Emirates

Kathleen McKenna · CBC News ·
A table of illegal opium is shown after it was seized at the Port of Halifax.
Federal officials announced the opium seizure Friday although it was discovered in a shipping container on March 21. (Canada Border Services Agency)

The opium was stored in 900 different packages, according to an agency press release. They were found March 21 in a shipping container that arrived from the United Arab Emirates. 

This is the second year in a row opium has been seized at the port. In February 2022, 96 kilograms were found.

The agency said opium is often processed for the illegal drug market into heroin and other opioids.

