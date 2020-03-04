Nova Scotia law would reserve province's right to sue over opioid damages

The Nova Scotia government is looking to reserve the right to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors for damages to the province's health-care system.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said proposed legislation tabled Wednesday would give the province the option to launch its own lawsuit or eventually join a class action spearheaded by British Columbia.

Delorey said the legislation, known as the Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act, would also allow the province to simplify the procedure for proving damages.

He said a decision on any possible legal move is not imminent at this point.

An average of 60 Nova Scotians die every year as a result of confirmed or probable opioid-related overdose, according to the provincial Health Department.

The department said B.C., Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta and Ontario have all passed similar legislation, while Saskatchewan is expected to pass a bill this spring.

