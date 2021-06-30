Your guide to what's open and closed in the Halifax area on Sept. 30

Nova Scotia is observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Sept. 30.

It is meant as a day to reflect on the history of residential schools in Canada, to honour the children who died at those schools, and to recognize the profound and lasting effects of that system on survivors, families and communities.

It is designated as a federal statutory holiday, and was recommended by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in its 94 calls to action.

Here is a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region on Sept. 30:

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open regular hours.

Pete's Fine Foods: Open regular hours.

Sobeys: Open regular hours.

Atlantic Superstore: Open regular hours.

Costco: Open regular hours.

Walmart: Open regular hours.

Drugstores: Most are open, but check with individual stores first.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Bishop's Cellar: Open regular hours.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open regular hours.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open regular hours.

Off Track Brewing: Open regular hours.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open regular hours.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open regular hours.

Malls

The malls are open, but some businesses in them may be closed.

Halifax Shopping Centre: Open 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunnyside Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Park Lane Mall: Open regular hours.

Scotia Square Mall: Open regular hours.

Halifax public libraries

All locations closed.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit Halifax Transit's website .

Waste collection

No municipal waste collection services will take place Friday. Collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for Friday will be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Otter Lake dump, the Halifax recycling plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed.

Recreation and entertainment

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

Canada Post

There will be no collection or delivery of mail Friday. Most post offices will be closed, but post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free Friday, but motorists must abide by other posted signage.

Banks

All banks are closed.

311 call centres

The 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed.

