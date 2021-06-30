Your guide to what's open and closed in the Halifax area on Sept. 30

Nova Scotia joins a number of provinces and territories today in observing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation for the first time.

It is meant as a day to reflect on the history of residential schools in Canada, to honour the children who died at those schools, and to recognize the profound and lasting effects of that system on survivors, families and communities.

It was designated in June as a federal statutory holiday. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended it in its 94 calls to action.

Here is a list of what's open and what's not across the Halifax region today, Sept. 30:

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pete's Fine Foods: Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sobeys: Open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco: Open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m

Walmart: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m

Drugstores: Pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, are open. Check websites for details.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed. Check their website for more information on local agency stores.

Bishop's Cellar: Closed.

Propeller Brewing Company: Open regular hours, noon to 10 p.m. at the Gottingen Street and Quinpool Road locations and from noon to 8 p.m. at the Windmill location.

Nine Locks Brewing Company: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Off Track Brewing: Closed.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open regular hours, 10 a.m. to midnight.

RockHead Wine and Beer Market: Open 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Malls

Some businesses in the following malls may be closed.

Halifax Shopping Centre: Open 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: Open 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunnyside Mall: Open regular hours.

Bedford Place Mall: Open regular hours.

Park Lane Mall: Open regular hours.

Scotia Square Mall: Open regular hours.

Halifax public libraries

Most branches are closed. Check their website for more information.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries will be operating on holiday schedules. For detailed holiday schedules by individual route, visit Halifax Transit's website .

Waste collection

No municipal waste collection services will take place today. Collection of garbage, organics or recyclables normally scheduled for today will be picked up on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Otter Lake dump, the Halifax recycling plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed today.

Recreation and entertainment

Most city-run recreation facilities will be closed. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours and program information.

Canada Post

There will be no collection or delivery of mail today. Most post offices will be closed, but post offices operated by the private sector may be open.

Parking

On-street parking meter spaces are free today via pay stations and the HotSpot app, however, motorists must abide by other posted signage.

Banks

All banks are closed.

311 call centres

The 311 call centre will be operating on regular hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The five customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed.

