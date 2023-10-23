What's open, what's closed Remembrance Day 2023 in HRM

Remembrance Day will affect many businesses and services in Halifax on Saturday and Monday.

Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of street closures for Remembrance Day parades to honour veterans and those still serving with the Canadian Armed Forces. Traffic delays are expected in four locations from 10:30 a.m. to noon AT on Saturday.

The city is reminding residents that the Royal Canadian Legion has moved this year's Remembrance Day ceremony from Grand Parade to the cenotaph at Sullivans Pond. The ceremony in Dartmouth includes a parade that will impact King Street, Ochterloney Street and Crichton Avenue.

There will also be a service at Province House in Halifax. A parade will affect Lower Water, Duke, Hollis, Sackville and Prince streets.

In Spryfield, Herring Cove Road and Sussex Street will be affected by a parade for a service at the Earl Francis Spryfield Memorial Royal Canadian Legion cenotaph.

The cenotaph at Sackville Heritage Park will also host a service. A parade will affect Memory Lane.

Local Royal Canadian Legions have details on locations for other ceremonies throughout the province on their website.

The municipality is recommending people planning to attend a ceremony to allocate extra time to travel because of anticipated delays.

Under Nova Scotia's Remembrance Day Act, some retail businesses must be closed Nov. 11, including malls, big-box stores and grocery stores. There are a few exceptions to the act, including drugstores, gas stations and retail stores with no more than three employees working at any one time.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed across the Halifax region due to the holiday:

Groceries

Walmart will be closed on Saturday.

Sobeys will be closed on Saturday.

Atlantic Superstore will be closed on Saturday.

Costco will be closed on Saturday.

Shoppers Drug Mart will have different hours at different branches. Check their website for details.

Gateway Meat Market will be open on Saturday.

Alcohol retailers

NSLC locations will be closed on Saturday.

Nine Locks Brewing Company Tap Room and Cold Beer Store will be open on Saturday.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store will be open on Saturday.

Halifax Public Libraries

All Halifax Public Libraries locations will be closed on Saturday and Monday.

Halifax Transit

Halifax Transit will operate on its holiday schedule on Saturday.

Veterans, military personnel and their accompanying family members will be offered free rides on buses and ferries. Halifax Transit asks military personnel to be in uniform or show their military identification card when they board.

Municipal recreation facilities

Most municipal recreation facilities will be closed on Saturday and Monday. Check with individual facilities to confirm operating hours.

The Sackville Sports Stadium will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and child care from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Monday is cancelled.

Waste collection

There will be no change to municipal solid waste collection.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be closed on Saturday but will be open for public drop-off on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Household Special Waste Depot will be closed on Saturday but will be open on Nov. 18.

Schools

All public schools in the province will be closed on Monday to observe the holiday.

Canada Post

There is no collection or delivery of mail on Monday.

Banks

All banks will be closed on Monday.

Parking

On-street parking will be free on Monday, but motorists must abide by other posted signs.

311

The 311 contact centre will be closed for full service on Saturday, but urgent calls can still be reported. Regular operating hours will resume on Sunday.

The three customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed on Monday, but will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday.

